Former CISA National Risk Management Center Leader Bob Kolasky Joins Exiger as SVP for CI

Exiger announced today that Bob Kolasky will join its executive leadership team as the Senior Vice President for Critical Infrastructure to advance its national security mission and accelerate the adoption of Exiger’s award-winning technology for third-party and supply chain risk management. A nationally recognized risk management executive, Mr. Kolasky will lead Exiger’s go-to-market strategy and delivery of its best-in-class technology, processes, and expertise to clients within the Critical Infrastructure Sectors.

Mr. Kolasky most recently served as Assistant Director for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). There, he was selected by the DHS Secretary to lead the National Risk Management Center (NMRC) when it was established in 2018, and which spearheads national efforts to address strategic risks to critical infrastructure. Mr. Kolasky drove an innovative approach to public-private partnerships and cutting-edge risk analytics capabilities, leveraging his proven track record partnering across industry and government on cybersecurity and infrastructure resilience, expertise in strategic planning, risk management and decision analysis, and supply chain risk management. Additionally, he led the first-ever Strategic National Risk Assessment, a Federal Government-wide effort to enhance national preparedness, protection, response and recovery efforts.

Mr. Kolasky also chairs the High-Level Risk Forum for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

With this appointment, Mr. Kolasky joins Exiger’s other former Government Senior Executives such as Carrie Wibben, former Principal Deputy for Counterintelligence, Law Enforcement, and Security for the Department of Defense, and Matt Hayden, former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Cyber, Infrastructure, Risk, and Resilience.

“Bob’s decades of unique national security experience offer the timely and prescient insight required to capture the needs of critical infrastructure owners and operators, and to safeguard the national critical functions that are the heartbeat of our way of life,” said Carrie Wibben, President of Exiger Government Solutions. “In the role of SVP for Critical Infrastructure, Bob will enable the continuation of the mission, protecting each of the 16 critical infrastructure sectors by bringing Exiger’s advanced technology solutions to the front lines while leveraging his expert knowledge of the threat landscape to bring transparency to urgent risks. Bob’s executive leadership will also bolster Exiger’s presence within the Federal Government, the Defense Industrial Base, and the other critical infrastructure sectors by ensuring our award-winning solutions are effectively tailored to the unique requirements within each of these sectors. Exiger is the perfect solution for these challenges and there is no one better than Bob to lead our company in partnership with our critical infrastructure colleagues.”

At Exiger, Mr. Kolasky will leverage his deep expertise in accelerating the successful adoption of next-gen business models across the public-private sector. He has led various government-industry efforts: acting as co-chair of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Supply Chain Risk Management Task Force, which partnered with industry on cyber enterprise risk issues across multiple cross-sector forums; leading CISA’s work on secure 5G network development; and overseeing the Executive Committee for the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council.

“I am thrilled to be joining Exiger at this critical moment,” said Mr. Kolasky. “In the current environment, critical infrastructure organizations need to take a range of risks seriously and having the tools and understanding to do so is essential. While at the NRMC, one of my priorities was bringing commercial analytics to bear for security decision making and Exiger’s capability for doing so is unparalleled. I am eager to advance adoption across the critical infrastructure community and support decision making to strengthen supply chains.”