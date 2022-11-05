Former FBI CUAS Chief Rob D’Amico Joins Dedrone Board

Dedrone has appointed Rob D’Amico to its Board of Advisors. An expert in intelligence and law enforcement, D’Amico brings 35 years of government service from the Marines and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), where he played a pivotal role in counterterrorism and most recently served as Chief of the FBI’s Counter Uncrewed Airspace Systems (CUAS) Unit. D’Amico will advise Dedrone as the company continues to expand its CUAS solution for law enforcement and counterterrorism across the globe.

“I have worked with Dedrone in various capacities over the last few years and am excited to officially join the company’s Advisory Board as it gears up for significant growth in the wake of burgeoning demand for airspace security,” said D’Amico. “While counter intelligence agencies and law enforcement have long recognized the need to protect our airspace, drone threats are escalating at such a pace that organizations, events, prisons and more are making 3D security part of their strategic safety plan. Dedrone is well positioned to lead the market, and I’m eager to provide my experience and expertise to the team.”

Rob D’Amico served in the top echelons of federal law enforcement, most recently, he was Chief Security Officer for horse racing and entertainment company 1/ST. Prior to that, D’Amico served as the FBI’s Counter-Drone Unit Chief. He has also held roles in the FBI including Legal Attaché to the U.S. Embassy Kabul and running all FBI operations in Afghanistan. D’Amico has participated in some of the United States’ most sensitive and highly visible investigations and operations around the world. A highly regarded member of the law enforcement and intelligence community, D’Amico has been awarded both the FBI’s and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s highest medals for meritorious achievement.

“We’ve had the privilege of working with Rob in his previous role, helping to provide airspace support for some of the world’s largest sporting events, including the famed Preakness Stakes,” said Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone. “Rob’s position at the center of counter-drone technology for the FBI has given him an intrinsic understanding of both the solution and the growing threat landscape. We welcome his insights as we work to ensure a safer airspace for all.”

Read more at Dedrone