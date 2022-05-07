Former FBI Cybersecurity Expert Joins Booz Allen

Government Technology and Services Coalition member, Booz Allen Hamilton has announced that Jason Fickett has joined the firm as a leader of Booz Allen’s national cyber strategy, with the goal of developing secure, trusted, and resilient technologies that improve the nation’s cyber operations.

As a cyber executive with more than 20 years of extensive experience leading Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) operations, Fickett will support clients across the firm’s civilian, defense, and national security businesses, with a focus on protecting U.S. critical infrastructure and federal assets from cyber threats.

Prior to joining Booz Allen, Fickett served as a section chief (Senior Executive Service) within the FBI cyber division. In this role, he was the chief operating officer directly responsible for the division’s logistics, facilities, and total operational budget across 18 countries and every U.S. state. He also spearheaded cyber training for the FBI investigative workforce of over 20,000 personnel, encompassing all special agents, intelligence analysts, and computer scientists.

“Booz Allen continues to invest and play a pivotal role in providing industry-leading cyber solutions for our clients as cyber conflicts become increasingly consequential,” said Booz Allen Executive Vice President Brad Medairy. “We’re thrilled to have a motivated leader like Jason join Booz Allen and apply his talents to our clients’ challenges in the pursuit of enhancing the nation’s cybersecurity and resiliency.”

Earlier in his FBI career, Fickett served as an assistant special agent-in-charge with the FBI’s Washington Human Intelligence (HUMINT) branch, where he led operations against threats and other illegal activity and was accountable for implementing a new HUMINT operational platform, streamlining key national security operations. He also previously supported the FBI as a supervisory special agent and a legal attaché. In addition, Fickett served as a commander (intelligence officer) in the U.S. Navy Reserve for more than 20 years.

“Jason has been embedded in some of the nation’s most vital cyber initiatives,” said Booz Allen Senior Vice President Kelly Rozumalski. “His deep cyber expertise and mission understanding will be key in providing premier cyber solutions to address our clients’ most critical challenges. His proven track record of providing collaborative leadership in cybersecurity and complex investigations will benefit our clients immensely.”

