Former NASA Systems Development Head Joins Booz Allen

Booz Allen Hamilton has announced that Tom Whitmeyer, a long-tenured NASA senior executive, has joined the firm as an executive advisor in support of its space business. In this role, he will guide Booz Allen’s strategic plan for NASA, as well as other areas of the federal government, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Space Force.

Before joining Booz Allen, Whitmeyer served as the NASA deputy associate administrator in its Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD). He provided executive leadership and cross-program integration of the Space Launch System (SLS), Orion, and Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) programs. He also led the overall systems integration, program planning and control, and mission operations of the enterprise—including overseeing the design development, production, and preparation for the Artemis I mission, which Booz Allen supported.

“I join Booz Allen at a critical point to further the nation’s space domain authority, continuing to secure, shape, and scale the future of space technology—and I’m pleased to bring my past experiences and skillset to this new role,” said Whitmeyer. “The space market and environment are undergoing a significant transformation with new adversarial, economic, and environmental threats, challenges, and opportunities. Booz Allen understands the power of data and using data-driven methods to accelerate decision making for the most pressing global threats and challenges of our time. I’m excited to help guide the company’s mission-oriented space solutions and strategy and ensure we’re connecting people with data to change the world for the better.”

Booz Allen has a deep history in space solutions. The firm’s work includes over 50 years of multifaceted support for the International Space Station, modernization of NASA’s infrastructure and policies, and engineering and analysis for the Artemis missions. Last year, Booz Allen was also awarded the first-ever NASA Cybersecurity and Privacy Enterprise Solutions and Services (CyPrESS) contract to provide a complete range of cybersecurity and privacy enterprise solutions and services for NASA’s Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO).

“Tom brings unique insight and experience that perfectly aligns to Booz Allen’s space missions. His leadership comes at a pivotal point for the firm and the nation and represents a significant milestone in Booz Allen’s space growth,” said Andrea Inserra, Booz Allen executive vice president and leader of the firm’s aerospace account, including clients such as the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and NASA. “With over 36 years of experience in managing large-scale space flight programs, he is an incredible asset to current and future clients. Booz Allen’s space business is poised to support the nation’s space domain authority under Tom’s advisement.”

