Former TSA Federal Security Director Keith Jeffries Joins K2 as Vice President

K2 Security Screening Group has announced on LinkedIn that Keith Jeffries, formerly the Federal Security Director (FSD) at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) will be joining the company next month as Vice President. In his role, he will lead K2’s Security Innovation Advisory Program (SIAP) team, which was recently created to help airports, cruise lines, mass transit systems and other transportation industry operators develop and sustain effective, efficient and innovative security capabilities. 

Keith has distinguished himself as an exceptional security professional in the government and military for more than 40 years. He has held numerous leadership positions during his career which has spanned six presidential administrations and he possesses deep expertise in strategy and policy development, training, analysis, and implementation.

As the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) FSD at LAX, Keith was responsible for five other airports, one of the largest transit systems in the country, as well as the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. During his tenure at LAX, Keith was the Senior TSA official for most of Southern California and oversaw nearly 3,200 uniformed and non-uniformed personnel across 8,100 square miles.

Prior to becoming the FSD at LAX, Keith served as the Assistant Federal Security Director for Screening and then the Deputy Federal Security Director at Orlando International Airport, where he supervised every aspect of TSA security operations. Previously, he was the Deputy Director for Field Operations at TSA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., where he administered a $3 billion budget and managed 43,000 officers across 452 federalized airports in all 50 states and territories.

Before joining TSA, Keith honorably served 20 years in the United States Marine Corps. He is a recipient of TSA’s Honorary Award for Leadership, a graduate of the TSA Federal Executive Institute and a member of the Senior Executive Service.

