G4S to Provide Security at Nuclear Plant

G4S Secure Solutions U.K. will create almost 100 jobs for those living near the Sizewell C nuclear plant following a new contract award.

Energy provider EDF has awarded a £4.3m interim security contract to G4S to provide security services at Sizewell C, which is expected to continue through 2023.

The construction of Sizewell C is expected to take 10 years. Once constructed the nuclear power station will provide low carbon electricity for 6 million homes for at least 60 years.

Last year, G4S was awarded a £24 million contract with Magnox Ltd, which manages one of the largest nuclear reactor decommissioning programs in Europe. This three year contract sees G4S providing security services for the nuclear Shared Service Alliance, a complex consortium comprising 21 sites across the U.K.

