Gallaudet University, NGA to Host Annual GeoSpectrum Conference

Gallaudet University and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency will co-host the 2022 GeoSpectrum Conference at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST.

This year’s theme, Diversity and Equity in Analysis: The Power of Visualization, will bring together subject matter experts from government, academia, and industry to discuss the impact of diversity and equity on analysis and how diverse talent and technology work in harmony to advance geospatial capabilities.

Featured speakers include:

The Honorable Stacey Dixon, Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence

Tonya Wilkerson, Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Roberta Cordano, President of Gallaudet University

The conference will focus on the importance of diversity in STEM-related fields, modernizations in visualization techniques, and student research on accessible human-centered computing and GIS technology.

This event is free and open to the public. Students, academia, government and industry are all invited to join the conversation during this one-day, in-person event at the Olive and Bertram Swindells Auditorium in the Kellogg Conference Hotel at Gallaudet University. Advance registration is required at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/geospatial-conference-geospectrum-ii-tickets-458517005707

