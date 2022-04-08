GBG Unites Acuant and IDology

GBG, a specialist in digital location, identity verification and fraud software, has announced the next step in the company’s growth strategy, uniting Acuant and IDology under the leadership of Christina Luttrell, formerly the CEO of IDology. GBG reports that this union creates the largest pure play identity verification and fraud prevention provider in the Americas.

GBG has also announced the formation of a Global Products group led by former Acuant President and CEO Yossi Zekri.

Since the acquisition of Acuant in November 2021, the company has already combined GBG, IDology and Acuant, resulting in new customers and projects delivered by the combined businesses. Examples include a top five multinational telecommunications conglomerate that has implemented Acuant’s identity proofing and fraud fighting solutions across all 500 retail locations with 1500 franchised stores to follow suit, delivered via one of the largest global partners in Acuant’s extensive partner network. Acuant and IDology are also working in the fast-evolving cryptocurrency market, working directly with a global crypto exchange to extend current Transaction Monitoring, KYC and PEPs and Sanctions re-screening services with data and technology from IDology to further fight fraud and achieve regulatory compliance.

By uniting Acuant and IDology, GBG creates an identity network with over 450 million digital identities to fight synthetic fraud, one of the most difficult-to-spot and fastest growing forms of identity fraud, and provides a comprehensive identity solution, covering KYC, KYB, risk management and fraud detection. Additionally, GBG was recently named as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Affirmation.

“North America is the world’s largest and most developed market globally for identity and fraud solutions and represents a tremendous opportunity for us to join forces in delivering deep expertise and innovation,” said Christina Luttrell, Chief Executive Officer, Americas at GBG,

The new Global Products group brings together the document strengths of Acuant and GBG which include a comprehensive identity document library, with proprietary technology and market-leading anti-tampering capability. In addition to documents, it brings together the platform capabilities of the group, including data, document, biometrics, device, PEPs and Sanctions, and crypto monitoring in the core regions of the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

Read more at GBG