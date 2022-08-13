GDIT Appoints Justin DePalmo as CISO

Government Technology and Services Coalition member and mentor partner, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has appointed Justin DePalmo as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

DePalmo will be responsible for all aspects of cybersecurity, including strategy, operations, implementation and management of cybersecurity compliance, training, vulnerability management, risk mitigation, incident response, and cyber threat intelligence.

“With our industry facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, the CISO’s role is now more critical than ever before,” said James Hannah, GDIT’s Global Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President for Supply Chain. “Justin’s deep expertise in cybersecurity will be vital in protecting our technology and information assets as well as meeting our customers’ mission requirements.”

DePalmo has more than 15 years of cybersecurity experience in the aerospace and defense industry. Previously, DePalmo served General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, another business unit of General Dynamics, as its CISO. He was responsible for leading the company’s cybersecurity strategy and implementing and managing cybersecurity controls, including security technology for the entire organization. He also oversaw the organization’s cybersecurity, cyber engineering, and cyber operations teams. DePalmo also served as a cybersecurity subject matter specialist for the General Dynamics internal audit program in 2018-2019 and is a current member of the company’s cyber council.

DePalmo holds a bachelor’s degree in information technology management and an associate’s degree in computer applications from American Public University. He actively participates on several threat intelligence and information sharing platforms across the defense industrial base community and sits on external panels addressing cybersecurity best practices across the public sector.

