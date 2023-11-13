GDIT Awarded $712 Million Task Order to Continue Infrastructure Modernization at DHS HQ

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced October 31st that it was awarded a $712 million Task Order to continue infrastructure modernization of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) St. Elizabeths Campus in southeast Washington, D.C. Awarded in August, the Task Order has a one-year base period and six one-year options.

Since 2011, DHS has been leading a multi-phased development initiative to consolidate its buildings situated across the National Capital Region into one main headquarters at St. Elizabeths Campus to enable better collaboration and mission execution. Throughout this consolidation effort, GDIT has been supporting DHS by providing state-of-the-art information technology infrastructure that meets networking, telecommunications, building management and physical security requirements. Under the Task Order, GDIT will provide cybersecurity, technology refresh, operations and maintenance, and logistics support services.

“The scope of the Task Order will allow us to support new buildings and reimagine ways to provide a secure, reliable and cost-efficient IT infrastructure that meets the evolving mission requirements of DHS and its stakeholders,” said Tom Bruno, GDIT’s vice president and general manager, Homeland Security & Telecommunications. “We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with DHS and are looking forward to leveraging our technology expertise to make its vision a reality.”

