GDIT Awarded $88.2 Million Software Development Contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, has been awarded an $88.2 million software development contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). This indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, which has a five-year ordering period, will support the Geospatial Intelligence Search and Retrieval (GSR) program.

Hosted on a multi-domain cloud environment, the GSR program enables NGA and its mission partners to rapidly search, discover and disseminate large volumes of complex data acquired through various geospatial intelligence sources in an efficient manner. Warfighters, analysts and other decision makers use this critical information to support military operations, intelligence analysis and disaster responses.

Under this contract, GDIT will provide full software development life cycle services, including agile program management, system deployment support, security engineering and compliance, software development, IT architecture, and system engineering.

“We are proud of our long-standing support of NGA and look forward to leveraging our enterprise investments in artificial intelligence and data analytics solutions to support the agency’s geospatial missions,” said Kelly Ferrell, GDIT’s senior vice president, Intelligence and Homeland Security.

Some of the development work for the GSR program will be performed out of GDIT’s geospatial innovation center at the Cortex in St. Louis, which the company opened in December 2021. The region is a strategic hub for the geospatial community and has been home to NGA and its legacy affiliates for more than 70 years.

GDIT is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at GDIT