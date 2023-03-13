47.4 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 13, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

GDIT Awarded $88.2 Million Software Development Contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

By Homeland Security Today
(U.S. Army photo of a geospatial analyst by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, has been awarded an $88.2 million software development contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). This indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, which has a five-year ordering period, will support the Geospatial Intelligence Search and Retrieval (GSR) program.

Hosted on a multi-domain cloud environment, the GSR program enables NGA and its mission partners to rapidly search, discover and disseminate large volumes of complex data acquired through various geospatial intelligence sources in an efficient manner. Warfighters, analysts and other decision makers use this critical information to support military operations, intelligence analysis and disaster responses.

Under this contract, GDIT will provide full software development life cycle services, including agile program management, system deployment support, security engineering and compliance, software development, IT architecture, and system engineering.

“We are proud of our long-standing support of NGA and look forward to leveraging our enterprise investments in artificial intelligence and data analytics solutions to support the agency’s geospatial missions,” said Kelly Ferrell, GDIT’s senior vice president, Intelligence and Homeland Security.

Some of the development work for the GSR program will be performed out of GDIT’s geospatial innovation center at the Cortex in St. Louis, which the company opened in December 2021. The region is a strategic hub for the geospatial community and has been home to NGA and its legacy affiliates for more than 70 years.

GDIT is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at GDIT

Previous articleArmed Fentanyl Trafficker Sentenced to Life in Prison for Causing Fatal Overdose
Next articleWhite Supremacist Propaganda Incidents Reach All-Time High in 2022
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals