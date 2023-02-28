GDIT Awarded Digital Infrastructure Services Contract by the U.S. Space Force

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, has been awarded an $18 million Other Transaction Authority (OTA) to support the U.S. Space Force.

OTAs are contracts that accelerate research, development and support prototype development. Under this OTA, which has an eighteen-month base period, GDIT will develop a prototype digital infrastructure that allows secure file sharing and collaboration for government and industry partners. The company will also integrate a cloud capability to enable a scalable solution for future U.S. Space Force enterprise requirements.

GDIT will leverage its expertise in digital engineering and Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) – the application of cybersecurity solutions in classified environments – to deploy a prototype architecture that enables cross-domain access among mission partners with different security level requirements.

“We are proud to partner with the Space Force in deploying an advanced technical solution that will connect all stakeholders across the enterprise,” said Brian Sheridan, GDIT’s senior vice president for Defense. “The resulting system will further drive effective and secure information sharing, which is critical to the broader Joint All Domain Command and Control strategy. This prototype will also serve as the basis for a fully scalable architecture and is a key component of Space Force digital dominance.”

GDIT is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

