GDIT Launches Full-Spectrum AI Cyber Digital Accelerator

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has announced the launch of its VENIN Full-Spectrum Cyber Digital Accelerator. Through this accelerator, the company will deliver tools, technologies and solutions to address the evolving cyber threats faced by government agencies.

Full-spectrum cyber refers to a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity that encompasses every aspect of cyber defense, offense and resilience. It involves integrating multiple layers of security measures, strategies, intelligence analysis and technologies to protect information systems and networks from a wide range of current and emerging cyber threats. Full-spectrum cyber capabilities enable agencies to operate securely, efficiently and rapidly in a dynamic threat landscape.

The accelerator leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance cyber situational awareness, automate threat detection and response, enable forward threat hunting and deliver insights from across intelligence sources. It will support a wide range of missions, including defensive cyber, cyber threat intelligence, cyber operations and attack prevention, and critical infrastructure protection.

“From enabling battlefield operations to supporting real-time intelligence to protecting critical infrastructure, cyber underpins every aspect of modern mission execution,” said Aaron Bedrowsky, GDIT’s senior vice president for Intelligence and Homeland Security. “This accelerator harnesses the full power of AI to create mission-ready cyber tools and solutions that our customers need to operate with speed, precision and agility.”