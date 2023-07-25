GDIT Research Study Reveals 65 Percent of Federal Agencies Are Embracing Emerging Technologies to Drive Digital Transformation

Facing ever-increasing demand on their digital infrastructures, 65% of federal agencies report they are embracing emerging technologies to accelerate transformation efforts, according to a new research study released by General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT). The study was developed by GDIT’s Digital Consulting Practice and conducted in collaboration with an independent market research firm.

For the study, Seeds of Change, GDIT’s Digital Consulting Practice surveyed 425 officials across defense, civilian and intelligence agencies to examine emerging technology adoption in federal government. The research provides insights into prioritization of emerging technologies in government such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual and augmented reality, 5G networks and quantum computing. A comprehensive view of agencies’ readiness, motivations, challenges and opportunities in implementing these technologies are also explored in the study.

Key findings reveal that emerging technology adoption is increasing as agencies seek enhanced cybersecurity, faster decision-making, and increased productivity. But agencies also face similar obstacles such as tight budgets, integration with legacy systems, and the need to upskill workforces. The findings include:

Two-thirds of respondents report their agencies are moderately to extremely ready to embrace emerging technologies.

1 in 3 identify increased security and enhanced productivity as biggest motivations to adopt emerging technologies.

Technologies that have the greatest impact on agency cybersecurity postures are artificial intelligence, followed by emerging cyber capabilities, and then data and predictive analytics.

More than a third indicate cost and budget concerns and compatibility with existing software as primary challenges.

There were also some key differences between markets in the application of these technologies to meet mission objectives:

43% of respondents in defense organizations identify increased cybersecurity as a top motivation. They are leading the market in the application of robotic process automation and 5G adoption.

1 in 3 civilian agency respondents are prioritizing adoption of new technologies for real-time data and enhanced decision-making.

Intelligence and homeland security agencies lead in the adoption of cloud and edge computing with over half indicating they use these technologies.

“Emerging technologies are positively impacting every part of our government, from national security to health to education to public safety,” said Ben Gianni, GDIT senior vice president and chief technology officer. “While this journey will also present new challenges, agencies that strategically adopt emerging technologies will be better positioned to improve decision-making, maximize operational efficiencies, combat escalating cybersecurity threats, and advance mission effectiveness.”

GDIT is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read the full study at GDIT