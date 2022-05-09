GDIT Wins EPA High Performance Computing Contract

Government Technology and Services Coalition member and mentor partner, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, has been awarded the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) High-End Scientific Computing (HESC) II Support Services task order. The task order has a total value of $89.5 million with a one-year base and six option years.

The HESC program provides EPA researchers and scientists with the supercomputing hardware, modeling, and data visualization capabilities needed to solve some of the most complex research problems and support the agency’s mission to protect human health and the environment. Applications include atmospheric modeling, computational fluid dynamics, bioinformatics, computational chemistry and statistical modeling.

GDIT will provision, maintain, and support the agency’s high-performance computing (HPC) environment, as well as deliver infrastructure support, environmental and life sciences modeling, and scientific consulting to EPA investigators. GDIT will provide technical support for scientific computing projects performed in on-premise, cloud or hybrid environments.

“We are proud of our continuous support to the EPA since 1978, and this new task order provides our scientific computing experts and the company’s HPC Center of Excellence the opportunity to meaningfully advance EPA’s critical mission,” said Kevin Connell, GDIT vice president and general manager, Science and Engineering.

As the largest HPC systems integrator for the federal government, this task order continues the supercomputing expertise provided by GDIT and its HPC Center of Excellence supporting programs across civilian and health agencies and the Department of Defense. Last year, GDIT built and deployed two supercomputers, currently ranked No. 46 and 47 fastest in the world, to support the next generation of weather forecasting models for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service.

