The Green Emergency Management Services (GEMS) and the Emergency Management External Affairs Association (EMEAA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to solidify a working relationship to enhance emergency management at all levels of government, private sector, and nonprofit organizations throughout the world, according to an announcement yesterday. This partnership includes a shared focus on substantive communication, meaningful collaboration, and measurable coordination with emergency managers and the public.

“The way we engage with the public and our partners is more important than ever. This partnership between GEMS and EMEAA reflects a shared passion and drive to empower emergency managers at all levels,” announced GEMS Founder and President Matt Green. “By working together, GEMS and EMEAA will elevate the best practices that ensure that emergency managers communicate effectively before, during, and after disasters.”

GEMS and EMEAA have complementary missions and visions. Both seek to serve the needs of emergency management leadership, operators, members, and communicators. Both associations understand that we are all stronger when we work together.

“At EMEAA, we are ardent supporters of emergency managers and the emergency management profession,” shared EMEAA President Bob Jensen. “This partnership combines our skills, capabilities and platforms to better support emergency managers and crisis communicators to meet the needs of survivors.”

We all know that empowering and supporting emergency management professionals is essential to the future of our professions. Seasoned experts, podcasts, webinars, and professional reading are just a few of the tools we share to the betterment of the emergency management community.