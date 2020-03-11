Genetec Announces Live Virtual Trade Show, Connect’DX

Genetec Inc., a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence, is pleased to announce that it has opened pre-registration for its first virtual tradeshow, Genetec Connect’DX, taking place April 20-22, 2020.

Building on the company’s strong culture of innovation, Genetec has designed Connect’DX to connect physical security professionals from around the world directly to Genetec experts and industry leaders. In what would normally be a busy conference calendar including such events as ISC West, IFSEC and Intertraffic, all postponed due to COVID-19, the business wants to be sure to engage and support its customers as they normally do in-person.

“Our team looks forward to bringing Genetec solutions directly to the customer and we are happy to do so in a new way this April. Though we love connecting in person, we’re excited by the opportunity to bring everyone together online,” said Andrew Elvish, Vice President of Marketing at Genetec. “We’re ready to showcase our portfolio of physical security solutions, discuss key trends and technologies that affect our industry and provide a preview of what is to come from our product teams,” he said.

While the complete Connect’DX agenda and keynote speaker list is yet to be published, the event is shaping up to include:

Sessions on key trends & new technology

Keynotes from industry leaders including Pierre Racz, Genetec President

Genetec product demos and Q&As with the product team

Panel discussions on industry topics including privacy, cybersecurity and cloud

Free training sessions from our training department

To receive all of the pre-show information, get first access to the agenda, and early bird session registration details, be sure to sign up on the Connect’DX pre-registration page today.

