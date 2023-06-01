Gerry Phelan Leaves TSA for K2 Security Screening Group

K2 Security Screening Group, a specialist in the planning, installation, integration, and management of airport passenger and checked baggage security screening systems, has today announced the appointment of Girard (Gerry) Phelan as the company’s Senior Director of Capability Delivery. After 21 years of dedicated service with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Gerry will oversee an impressive portfolio of programs and projects, while also ensuring operational and financial efficiency.

Previously, Gerry served as the Federal Security Director (FSD) at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas. His innovative approach strengthened security operations and modernized screening technology and processes, including the integration of Automatic Screening Lanes and TSA’s first remote checkpoint screening. While there, he was recognized as the Federal Security Director of the Year in 2018, and under his leadership in 2019, IAH was named Airport of the Year. Before his Houston assignment, Gerry was the FSD at Savannah International Airport and Southwest Regional International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida.

Recently, Gerry led a team of inspectors and technicians responsible for the regulatory oversight, compliance, and enforcement of security measures for all modes of transportation in 10 counties in Central Florida. Prior to this assignment, he served as the Transportation Security Administration Representative (TSAR) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Attaché in Sydney, Australia, where he worked closely with foreign government and embassy officials throughout the South Pacific. Gerry’s commitment to a more transparent exchange of ideas was responsible for several groundbreaking projects which have had a significant global impact.

Before joining the TSA, Gerry worked in the private sector, serving as Vice President of Human Resources/Facilities/Security for Evergreen International Aviation. He began his career in the United States Army Military Police Corps, where he spent 20 years serving our country.

