Gigaplex Remote Screening Technology is Now on the GSA Schedule

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The SRI Group has announced the addition of GigaplexTM remote screening technology to its GSA offering. Gigaplex transforms security screening operations by facilitating real-time review of images from x-ray machines at offsite locations.

Gigaplex meets open architecture standards, ensuring interoperability with any standards-based X-Ray screening system worldwide.

Lee Kair, co-manager of Gigaplex LLC said, “Gigaplex is a vendor agnostic technology that improves operational efficiency and the flexibility to adapt to changing security demands.”

Gigaplex maximizes security and staffing efficiency by enabling fast and secure transfer of image files for remote image review and significantly increases throughput at security checkpoints.

Initially developed for airport checkpoints and checked baggage screening, Gigaplex has many additional applications in the public sector marketplace such as customs, courthouses, detention facilities, transit, port authorities and other government buildings.

John Halinski, president of the SRI Group said, “Gigaplex sets the benchmark for remote screening and will be a benefit to government facilities at the federal, state and local level.”

Federal Court Sentences Human Smuggling Leaders to Life in Prison for 2022 Deaths of 53 Migrants
Mark Furtado Elevated to Director Role at Dynamis, Inc.
