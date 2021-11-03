52 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
spot_img
HomeIndustryIndustry News
IndustryIndustry NewsPeople on the Move

Global Shop Solutions Names John Davis Chief Technology Officer

His all-around technical knowledge has played a critical role in shaping the company’s ERP software product.

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Global Shop Solutions, a developer of ERP software for manufacturers around the world, has named John Davis as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Davis joined Global Shop Solutions in 2004, and over the past 17 years has served the company in many different capacities including analyst, programmer, and management. Most recently he led the R&D Infrastructure Team, and his excellent programming, networking, and all-around technical knowledge has played a critical role in shaping the company’s ERP software product.

“John has been instrumental in leading Global Shop Solutions technical strategy so our customers can take advantage of the benefits IoT brings to the manufacturing industry,” says Erika Klein, VP of R&D. “As CTO he will define the standards for the technical excellence we hold ourselves to.”

An experienced systems analyst in the computer software industry, Davis combines strong Visual Basic, Object Oriented Design, SQL, Perl, and C++ skills with a background in Computer Resource and Instructional Planning. He received his degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis in Computer Science, Business Information Systems, and Instructional Technology from Utah State University.

“A great leader and coach for our developers, John will be responsible for raising the skill set of all our developers by mentoring and challenging them,” adds Klein. “He will determine which technologies drive our product and develop our feature roadmap for the years to come.”

Previous articleDHS S&T Insights Outreach Webinar: Innovative Solutions and Meeting the Challenges of Climate Change
Next articleUnited States Adds Foreign Companies to Entity List for Malicious Cyber Activities
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.