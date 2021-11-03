Global Shop Solutions Names John Davis Chief Technology Officer

Global Shop Solutions, a developer of ERP software for manufacturers around the world, has named John Davis as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Davis joined Global Shop Solutions in 2004, and over the past 17 years has served the company in many different capacities including analyst, programmer, and management. Most recently he led the R&D Infrastructure Team, and his excellent programming, networking, and all-around technical knowledge has played a critical role in shaping the company’s ERP software product.

“John has been instrumental in leading Global Shop Solutions technical strategy so our customers can take advantage of the benefits IoT brings to the manufacturing industry,” says Erika Klein, VP of R&D. “As CTO he will define the standards for the technical excellence we hold ourselves to.”

An experienced systems analyst in the computer software industry, Davis combines strong Visual Basic, Object Oriented Design, SQL, Perl, and C++ skills with a background in Computer Resource and Instructional Planning. He received his degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis in Computer Science, Business Information Systems, and Instructional Technology from Utah State University.

“A great leader and coach for our developers, John will be responsible for raising the skill set of all our developers by mentoring and challenging them,” adds Klein. “He will determine which technologies drive our product and develop our feature roadmap for the years to come.”