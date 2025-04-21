The Department of Government Efficiency and leader Elon Musk Friday praised a deal struck between the General Services Administration and Google April 10 that offers Google’s Workspace collaboration and communications platform to governmentwide customers at a 71% discount through Sept. 30.

“Good work by [GSA] for inking its first consolidated deal following the President’s Executive Order: Eliminating Waste and Saving Taxpayer Dollars by Consolidating Procurement,” DOGE said in a post on X. “This will be the first of many bulk discounts as a result of centralized procurement.”

Billionaire DOGE chief Elon Musk, who owns the X social media platform, reposted DOGE’s post with his own message: “Just ensuring common sense deals for the taxpayer.”

