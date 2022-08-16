goTenna Awarded $22.3M Contract to Increase CBP Mission Effectiveness

Mobile mesh network specialist goTenna has announced that it has secured a $22.3M funded, $24.9M ceiling SBIR Phase III contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to support the deployment of hardware, including goTenna’s Pro X and goTenna Pro X2 mesh radios, training, as well as development to expand the Agent Visualization Program (AVP).

AVP is a transformational program designed to improve the safety and effectiveness of law enforcement officers by providing comprehensive situational awareness of both fellow agents and unknown actors in the border enforcement zone. AVP utilizes Commercial-off-The-Shelf (COTS) cell phones, COTS TAK software, goTenna mesh radios, and other accessories. Agents with AVP and mesh radio capabilities can maintain connectivity in some of the harshest off-grid border environments while supporting critical missions such as countering human trafficking and humanitarian rescues.

Under this contract, goTenna will provide goTenna Pro X and goTenna Pro X2 mesh radios, Bunker TAK power packs, and Juggernaut.Case IMPCT cases, in addition to training and developing new mesh capabilities.

“The AVP program is one of the greatest capabilities CBP and U.S Border Patrol have deployed to save lives. Agents using AVP are better able to keep themselves safe as well as render aid and rescue to those in need within the border enforcement zone. We are proud to team with Bunker and Juggernaut to provide these life-saving capabilities to USBP and CBP,” said goTenna’s Chief Executive Officer, Ari Schuler.

The Bunker TAK Power Kit (TPK) is a MOLLE-compatible, wearable power delivery system for phones, tablets, mesh network radios, and other peripheral devices. Designed to MIL-STD durability standards, it is suitable for natural disaster responses, extended expeditions, military operations, and other demanding outdoor missions. Capable of both wireless and line-out charging, the TAK Power Kit has a 20,000mAh capacity with both solar and line-in inputs for extended runtime and off-grid sustainment.

“Bunker is proud to provide CBP agents with essential equipment that improves situational awareness and increases mission effectiveness. By extending uptime of ATAK devices and augmenting operational use, agents are better equipped in their pursuit to protect the American people, safeguard our borders, and enhance our nation’s economic prosperity,” said Bunker CEO Ryan Olson.

As part of this award, users will receive over 15,000 Juggernaut.Case IMPCT phone cases that go beyond MIL-Spec standards for drop protection and lock securely into the companies’ ecosystem of body-worn and vehicle mounts. CBP agents utilize the Belt.Mount that integrates with an adjustable Tek-Lok clip for quick, easy access to their device.

“Juggernaut.Case is honored to provide the phone case and mount solution as part of CBP’s Agent Visualization Program. Situational awareness and direct comms between team members are essential to safe and effective field operations. Our goal is to protect vulnerable devices so agents can complete a successful mission,” adds Jennifer Ortiz, Head of Sales & Marketing at Juggernaut.Case.

In addition to the protective gear, Syzygy Integration will provide integration, software development, and testing.

“Syzygy and goTenna worked hand in hand to deliver new capabilities to U.S. Border Patrol. This contract continues that partnership to ensure agents are operating with the best capabilities possible,” said Wesley Mitchell, President, and CEO of Syzygy Integration.

“goTenna’s ability to deliver hardware, training and development capabilities through this contract demonstrates the continued maturation of goTenna as a mission-focused company that can meet the needs of challenging missions such as those of Border Patrol and CBP,” said Trae Stephens, goTenna Board Director, and Partner at Founders Fund.

The contract began on June 9, 2022, with product delivery and training underway. The contract is anticipated to run until June 8, 2023.

