GovCIO Taps Joshua Seckel as Vice President Solutions

Joshua Seckel is joining GovCIO as Vice President, Solutions. 

Seckel was formerly Director of Technology and Data Services at the Food and Drug Administration. Prior to this, he held leadership positions at Deloitte Consulting and Sevatec after almost four years at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services where he was Division Chief for the Applied Technology Division. 

During his career to date, Seckel has worked across software development, including testing, programming, planning, requirements analysis, and deployment. He has also helped the federal government to move to modern development practices.

Seckel has a Bachelor’s degree in computer science from the American University and a Master’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University – School of Business.

