Gregg Melanson Named New Chief Growth Officer at Acuity

Melanson is former Executive Vice President of Illuminate.

By Homeland Security Today
Acuity, Inc., a leading federal technology consulting firm, has hired Gregg Melanson, former Executive Vice President of Illuminate, to lead their continued growth and expansion across the federal market.
Melanson brings with him an impressive three-decade career marked by his proficiency in strategy formulation, business development, market analysis, and organizational transformation. Noteworthy contributions to esteemed organizations such as Cybercore, Sprint, NCI, and Walt Disney Corporation highlight his diverse experience in both the public and private sectors, making him a valuable addition to the team.
Regarding his appointment, Melanson stated, “Acuity’s exceptional reputation and track record in technology and professional services has garnered my admiration. Their strategic investments and unwavering commitment to the national security mission have earned my utmost respect. While I was already aware of their successful collaborations with numerous cabinet-level agencies, knowing their expanding portfolio of strategic partnerships has truly sparked my enthusiasm for the abundance of opportunities here.”
Rui Garcia, President of Acuity, expressed, “With our technological capabilities, recent practice expansions, and a continually growing network of industry partnerships, the time was right to bolster our leadership team. In my early discussions with Melanson, it became evident that he possesses the requisite experience and a clear vision to help us advance our successful track record of growth.”
