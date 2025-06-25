The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and Elastic have announced a new OneGov agreement offering up to a 60% discount on Elastic solutions through September 2027.

“GSA continues to achieve substantial savings for taxpayers while ensuring agencies have access to best-in-class technology,” said GSA Acting Administrator Stephen Ehikian. “This agreement with Elastic represents a significant step in our efforts to drive cost efficiencies and modernize IT infrastructure across the federal government. Elastic’s capabilities in unifying data for search, security and observability directly support the GSA’s effort to help federal agencies make sense of vast amounts of information, proactively identify security threats, and ensure their critical systems are running optimally for the American people.”

Under the agreement:

Agencies purchasing Elastic’s self-managed solution can access discounts starting at 27.5%, increasing up to 60% based on government-wide annual spend.

For FedRAMP Moderate cloud deployments through GovCloud, discounts start at 15%, scaling to 32% at the highest volume tier.

The pricing is valid for orders executed on or before September 30, 2027.

“We appreciate Elastic’s cooperative approach in establishing pricing structures that are not only cost-effective in the present but also guarantee sustained financial benefits for taxpayers in the long run,” said FAS Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum. “Through the OneGov initiative, we are actively converting these beneficial collaborative relationships into formalized, enduring agreements with our industry partners, with the goal of systematically reducing procurement expenses for the foreseeable future.”

The partnership with Elastic marks a milestone in GSA’s ongoing efforts to drive cost efficiencies and streamline procurement processes while enabling federal agencies to modernize IT infrastructure, using Elastic’s open source Search AI technology. The agreement leverages the purchasing power of the entire federal government to negotiate consistent, uniform pricing, eliminating fragmented, agency-by-agency negotiations and unnecessary contracting layers. This common-sense pricing model not only reduces costs but also simplifies acquisition and procurement processes across federal entities.

As part of the agreement, Elastic will offer a suite of Search AI solutions through GSA Advantage, including Elastic’s Security Incident Event Monitoring, Zero Trust Architecture, Observability, vector database for building GenAI applications, and Search AI Lake. These offerings include capabilities such as Elastic’s AI Assistant for Security, Attack Discovery, native NLP model support, and enhanced data onboarding features.

“Elastic is committed to ensuring taxpayer dollars are used more efficiently by empowering the federal government to modernize and advance its IT capabilities through Search AI,” said Ash Kulkarni, CEO of Elastic. “We are proud to partner with GSA to bring greater capabilities to federal agencies at unprecedented savings, potentially reaching hundreds of millions of dollars in cost reductions over time.”