GSA and NGLCC Collaborate to Expand Support for LGBTQI-Owned Businesses

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), which aims to enhance access to GSA contracting opportunities for LGBTQI-owned small businesses.

The MOU aligns with GSA’s Equity Action Plan, which seeks to advance equity and supplier diversity in federal procurement. The MOU also supports the Biden-Harris Administration’s overall efforts to address the social, civic, and economic barriers facing underserved communities.

Through the MOU, the two organizations will work together to increase awareness of GSA programs and services among LGBTQI-owned small businesses and small business owners. This will include providing information to local LGBTQI affiliate chambers of commerce around the country about GSA programs, services, and events that help small businesses learn about contracting and subcontracting.

“We need everyone’s ideas and products to make America stronger, including the vibrant communities of LGBTQI-owned businesses throughout the country,” said Administrator Robin Carnahan. “We’re thrilled to be working more closely with NGLCC and its network to get the word out about how they can help us meet our mission and bring value to government.”

“We’re proud to partner with the General Services Administration to help connect innovative, job creating LGBTQ-owned businesses to contracting resources and opportunities in the federal government,” said Justin Nelson, co-founder and president of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), which has established MOUs with multiple federal agencies, as well as championed public sector LGBTQ business inclusion in over 30 cities and states. “Diversity is good for the business of government. The American Dream must be open to every American, including the 1.4 million LGBTQ business owners that help power the national economy.”

A copy of the Memorandum of Understanding is online [PDF – 324 KB].

