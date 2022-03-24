GSA Announces Ambitious New Goal to Support Small Disadvantaged Businesses in Federal Contracting

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) today announced the new fiscal year 2022 goal for small disadvantaged business contracting, which represents a more than four-fold increase from the previous year. The goal, which has been assigned by the Small Business Administration, advances the Biden-Harris Administration’s whole-of-government approach to expanding contracting opportunities for small disadvantaged businesses (SDBs) across the country.

GSA’s agency-wide prime contracting SDB goal for FY22 has been set at 21%, up from the government-wide statutory goal of 5% in FY21.

“This is an ambitious goal – but ambitious goals are exactly what we need to promote equity and increase small and small disadvantaged business participation in the federal marketplace across all categories,” said OSDBU Associate Administrator Exodie C. Roe III. “GSA has an impressive track record of meeting and exceeding small business benchmarks: obligating over 46% of GSA spend to small business and just over 20% to small disadvantaged business in FY21. These achievements are more than just numbers; they represent real opportunities for businesses and communities across the country. We’re grateful for SBA’s partnership as we continue to promote increased opportunities in federal contracting.”

Last year, President Biden signed an Executive Order on Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities, directing agencies to enhance access to federal contracting opportunities for underserved individuals and communities.

In December, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued memorandum M-22-03, Advancing Equity in Federal Procurement, which implements an increase to the government-wide SDB federal contract spend goal to 15% by 2025.

Read more at GSA