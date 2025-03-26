GSA Announces Major Changes to Its Multiple Awards Schedule Program

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced a new initiative on Monday to improve the effectiveness of the Multiple Award Schedule Program by allowing contracts that fail to meet sales thresholds to expire, addressing contractor non-compliance, reducing redundancies with other procurement channels and eliminating low-demand items that fail to deliver meaningful procurement benefits.

“FAS takes seriously its responsibility to the American taxpayer, and rightsizing the MAS Program is a significant opportunity for us to prioritize value and fiscal responsibility in contracting,” said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum. “With these actions, we can put our agency resources where they get the most impactful return on investment — and that means the goods and services that are most in demand by federal customers.”

The MAS Program is widely recognized as the largest government commercial acquisition program in the world, with sales exceeding $51.5 billion in FY 2024. It plays a critical role in helping government customers purchase commercial products and services at pre-negotiated prices, with competition at the order level to secure additional savings. In addition, the MAS Program provides access to thousands of vetted contractors, offers fair and reasonable pricing, provides acquisition and technology guidance, and provides customized terms and conditions.

“By refocusing the program on the items and services the government is actually buying, we can help our industry partners maximize their time and efforts while providing the best pricing possible for these mission-critical needs,” added Gruenbaum.

Some of the key areas of this rightsizing effort include:

Allowing MAS contracts that do not meet the sales thresholds in FSS Clause I-FSS-639, Contract Sales Criteria, to expire.

Addressing MAS contractor non-compliance, including performance concerns, which will help ensure that only productive and compliant contracts remain in the program.

Simplifying processes, eliminating inefficiencies, and ensuring proper alignment of management and oversight within the program — making it more effective and user-friendly for both contractors and government agencies.

Eliminating items with insufficient market demand or where administrative costs outweigh procurement benefits, making them unsuitable for the MAS program.

Reducing redundancies with other procurement channels across government.

In alignment with the Trump-Vance Administration’s focus on cutting waste, improving government operations, and delivering better outcomes for taxpayers, FAS is evaluating all programs under its purview to determine how they can become leaner and more efficient. By eliminating inefficiencies and reducing waste, the organization will continue to deliver reliable products, services, and solutions for federal agency customers.