GSA Awards Contract Acquisition Life-cycle Management (CALM) System Task Order

The U.S. General Services Administration has awarded its Contract Acquisition Life-cycle Management (CALM) system pilot phase Task Order worth $7.5M to Sevatec. CALM aims to modernize all of the internal acquisition processes and systems in GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service (FAS), seeking to improve, streamline, consolidate, simplify and standardize across the numerous programs that account for FAS’ $60B in annual revenue. An added bonus will be a more streamlined acquisition tool for suppliers to submit offers and manage contracts awarded to them.

“CALM is one of the key deliverables for the Federal Marketplace Strategy, which aims to reduce the burden on the contracting workforce and make it easier to do business with GSA,” said FAS Commissioner Julie Dunne.

“CALM marks the beginning of a new era in agency-wide end-to-end contract management and administration,” explained FAS Office of Systems Management Assistant Commissioner Judith Zawatsky. “Our goal with CALM is to provide a comprehensive, flexible, scalable and highly configurable solution for all types of contract actions, from the simplest to the most complex.”

The task order will commence with a 100 day pilot. If the pilot solution demonstrates value, FAS plans to exercise options for additional functionality over the next couple years and ultimately expand CALM across the enterprise.

