38.4 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, February 25, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry NewsIT Modernization

GSA Continues Support for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses Through Key Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (VETS 2)

“This five-year contract option will continue the partnership between GSA and the [SDVOSB] IT community to create opportunities and enhance offerings to federal agencies."

By Homeland Security Today

Today, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced that the five-year option for the VETS 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract has been exercised for 45 contract holders. This will allow federal agencies to continue acquiring state of the art information technology services while supporting service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses (SDVOSBs).

“This partnership has resulted in more than $2.7 billion in awarded federal contracts in the base period, and is expected to continue growing during the option period,” said GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Sonny Hashmi. “Executing on this option period is good for small businesses and for the agencies they serve.”

“This five-year contract option will continue the partnership between GSA and the [SDVOSB] IT community to create opportunities and enhance offerings to federal agencies,” said Exodie C. Roe III, Associate Administrator for the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization.

There are several good-for-government key features of VETS 2:

  • Contract scope designed to meet a variety of diverse agency requirements, including new and emerging technologies.
  • All contract types allowed: fixed price, cost reimbursement, time & materials, and labor hour.
  • Contractor reporting mechanisms enable GSA to track IT spending and also assist ordering contracting officers with price analysis.

VETS 2 also supports government initiatives to increase equity and level the playing field for underserved small business owners and supports previous executive orders in this area.

General questions related to the VETS 2 GWAC may be directed to vets2@gsa.gov.

Read more at GSA

Previous articleDEA Announces Proposed Rules for Permanent Telemedicine Flexibilities
Next articleIndustry: Hold on Subject Management Actions in NBIS
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals