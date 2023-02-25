GSA Continues Support for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses Through Key Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (VETS 2)

Today, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced that the five-year option for the VETS 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract has been exercised for 45 contract holders. This will allow federal agencies to continue acquiring state of the art information technology services while supporting service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses (SDVOSBs).

“This partnership has resulted in more than $2.7 billion in awarded federal contracts in the base period, and is expected to continue growing during the option period,” said GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Sonny Hashmi. “Executing on this option period is good for small businesses and for the agencies they serve.”

“This five-year contract option will continue the partnership between GSA and the [SDVOSB] IT community to create opportunities and enhance offerings to federal agencies,” said Exodie C. Roe III, Associate Administrator for the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization.

There are several good-for-government key features of VETS 2:

Contract scope designed to meet a variety of diverse agency requirements, including new and emerging technologies.

All contract types allowed: fixed price, cost reimbursement, time & materials, and labor hour.

Contractor reporting mechanisms enable GSA to track IT spending and also assist ordering contracting officers with price analysis.

VETS 2 also supports government initiatives to increase equity and level the playing field for underserved small business owners and supports previous executive orders in this area.

General questions related to the VETS 2 GWAC may be directed to vets2@gsa.gov.

