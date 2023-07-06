GSA Debuts New Search Tool to Support Native Governments and Businesses

The U.S. General Services Administration debuted a new search tool that enables buyers to search for Native business categories in GSA Advantage!, GSA eBuy and GSA eLibrary for commercial products and services.

Tribal governments are limited in their ability to generate traditional government revenues because of their unique federal status, and the income from Tribal businesses is an important source of development for these communities. This new feature will help Native businesses be visible in a diverse range of channels where they can sell products and services.

The new search identifiers (see below) are designed to enable multiple search criteria, such as office supplies and 8(a) status. This feature helps federal agency partners to comply with the Buy Indian Act. With these recent enhancements to the search function, buyers can more efficiently meet socioeconomic contracting goals and identify specific acquisition pathways. For example, the ability to search for hand tools made by American Indian-owned small businesses is now accessible by federal and Tribal buyers.

The search terms for community-owned entities include:

Alaska Native Corporation Owned ‒ an

Native Hawaiian Organization Owned ‒ hn

Tribally Owned ‒ to

And individually-owned:

American Indian Owned ‒ ai

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to forging cooperative relationships with Tribal Nations that are built on trust, consensus building, and shared goals – and that includes supporting the economic growth of Native-owned businesses,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “Making it easier for buyers to obtain quality commercial products and services from Native-owned businesses is good for federal agency missions, good for the federal marketplace, and good for the communities we serve.”

These tools will broaden access to products and services provided by Native American-owned entities, and identify current 8(a) status. Native communities can use this tool to identify other Native American-owned businesses to support intertribal commerce.

“These new tools will support Native American small businesses while also advancing the Biden-Harris Administration’s Buy Indian Initiative. This is a win-win for both the federal customer and our highly qualified Native American 8(a) certified businesses,” said U.S. Small Business Administration Assistant Administrator for the Office of Native American Affairs, Jackson S. Brossy.

GSA continues to pursue additional improvements and engagements designed to strengthen the ability of Native Nations to compete in the American economy. Some of GSA’s related activities include engaging with Tribal communities at the Navajo Nation Economic Summit on June 20-22, and conducting Tribal Consultation on June 14 with the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa related to the Grand Portage Land Port of Entry modernization effort. Finally, GSA plans to revamp its website devoted to resources for Native Governments and Organizations.

For more information, visit GSA’s Native American Tribes resources webpage.

