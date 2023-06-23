GSA Extends Federal Access to Technology Solutions by Exercising Five-Year Option for Alliant 2

Today, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced it will exercise the five-year option period for the Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC), advancing federal agencies’ access to cutting-edge technology solutions.

The Alliant 2 GWAC, a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) IT services contract, provides federal agencies with a flexible and efficient procurement vehicle to meet their IT requirements. This contract vehicle helps agencies acquire a wide range of IT solutions from industry-leading technology providers.

“Alliant 2 is a critical resource that empowers federal agencies to meet their evolving technology needs,” said Laura Stanton, Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Information Technology Category. “This contract vehicle provides agencies with easy access to innovative IT solutions from an experienced and diverse group of industry partners.”

“GSA remains committed to driving efficiency, cost savings, and innovation through our acquisition solutions,” said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Sonny Hashmi. “Exercising the Alliant 2 option provides agencies with a flexible, streamlined, and agile procurement vehicle that keeps pace with rapidly evolving technology trends and has a proven track record of delivering results.”

Under the option, Alliant 2 will continue to serve as a crucial tool for federal agencies seeking to modernize their IT infrastructure, enhance cybersecurity capabilities, and drive innovation across their operations. With the option period exercised, agencies can maintain access to a robust pool of vetted and highly qualified industry partners, ensuring efficient procurement processes and optimal value for taxpayer dollars.

Alliant 2 is open to all federal agencies and offers a comprehensive suite of IT services, including but not limited to cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, software development, and data analytics. It supports agencies in their mission while fostering collaboration and sharing best practices across the government. As a testament to the contract’s popularity, GSA raised the ceiling on Alliant 2 to $75 billion in August 2022.

Alliant 2 also presents significant subcontracting opportunities for small businesses, supporting the government’s commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive supplier base. By leveraging the subcontracting provisions of the contract, small businesses can play a vital role in delivering innovative IT solutions to federal agencies.

“Exercising this option demonstrates GSA’s dedication to promoting small business participation and economic growth, creating a win-win scenario for both federal agencies and small business owners alike,” said Exodie C. Roe III, Associate Administrator for the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization.

For more information about the Alliant 2 GWAC, please visit www.gsa.gov/alliant2

