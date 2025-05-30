The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) hosted a webinar yesterday to engage more than 5,500 industry stakeholders on a major initiative to overhaul the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR). Senior officials discussed Executive Orders 14240 and 14275, highlighting efforts to consolidate contracting, streamline federal procurement, eliminate unnecessary regulations, and enhance value for taxpayers.

In collaboration with the Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP), GSA aims to simplify the acquisition process, reduce administrative burdens, and help agencies deliver better outcomes with fewer resources.

“We are bringing GSA back to its founding mission of streamlining Federal operations, consolidating resources and delivering technology solutions that allow government agencies to focus on their core missions,” said GSA Acting Administrator Stephen Ehikian. “Our goal is to create the most modern, efficient, and technologically advanced government in the world. That starts with simplifying regulations, focusing on commercial solutions, and lowering the barriers to doing business with the government.”

“The commonsense changes we’re making via deregulation will benefit the government, taxpayers and our industry partners,” said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum. “This initiative of simplicity directly complements our newly rolled out OneGov strategy which will enable the government to act with one federal wallet in an efficient manner, leveraging our buying power to get better prices for agencies and better value for taxpayers.”

In accordance with Executive Order 14275: Restoring Common Sense to Federal Procurement, GSA is working to remove non-statutory requirements while preserving fair competition, standardization, and safeguards against waste, fraud, and abuse. Key goals include prioritizing mission alignment, reducing acquisition timelines, embracing commercial solutions, and rewarding proven performance.

Under President Trump’s guidance GSA will help execute the most significant update to federal purchasing rules in 40 years.

As part of this effort, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has designated GSA as the executive agent for all Governmentwide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs). Federal agencies will now propose common needs for GSA to procure, helping to consolidate demand and streamline acquisition across government.

“GSA is committed to supporting President Trump’s priorities around streamlining and modernizing the federal acquisition landscape. Any potential transitions will be carefully coordinated with our partner agencies and will prioritize continuity for industry partners and federal customers alike,” said GSA Senior Procurement Executive Jeffrey Koses. “Our shared goal is to reduce duplication and enhance efficiency. GSA is in a position to help save tens of billions of tax dollars for Americans.”

The slides from the webinar are available here, and the original announcement can be found here.