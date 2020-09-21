GSA Issues Award for Regulatory Workflow Modernization

The U.S. General Services Administration announced the award of its multiple year, $9.9 million contract to Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Esper, Inc., through GSA’s Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) authority.

The Centers of Excellence (CoE), housed within GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service Technology Transformation Services (TTS) office, and GSA’s assisted acquisition services provider Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) worked to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning technology solutions to conduct regulatory review and improve the rule-making process for federal agencies. This award supports the White House’s Executive Order on Regulatory Reform that seeks to apply artificial intelligence solutions to the unique business challenges the government faces.

The CoE used GSA’s Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) authority to increase the agility of the acquisition process and acquire innovative and commercial solutions in an expedited manner.

“The Federal Acquisition Service is pleased to offer an innovative acquisition solution to support our agency partners as they continue their work in support of the Administration’s regulatory reform activities,” said GSA Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Julie Dunne. “This award is another gratifying example of our FAS team providing innovative solutions and acquisition support, allowing our agency partners to focus on their core missions.”

“Applying AI to a manual review many agencies encounter can increase operational efficiency for agencies throughout the federal government and the CoE has been an integral part of the process to help scope opportunities,” said Acting FAS Deputy Commissioner and TTS Director Bob De Luca. “This award announcement illuminates the ongoing strong collaboration occurring between offices within GSA, which has allowed the CoE to provide agency partners improved acquisition capabilities.”

As part of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services within GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, the CoE initiative accelerates IT modernization at federal agencies by leveraging private sector innovation and government services while centralizing best practices and expertise for holistic transformation. TTS helps agencies make their services more accessible, efficient, and effective with modern applications, platforms, processes, personnel, and software solutions. FEDSIM is a leading provider of assisted acquisition services for federal agencies, providing acquisition, financial, and project management for the full acquisition life cycle.

Read more at GSA

