GSA Issues RFI for $18 Billion Cybersecurity IDIQ to Support CISA’s Evolving Needs

The General Services Administration’s (GSA) Assisted Acquisition Services has released a Request for Information (RFI) for an upcoming 10-year, $18 billion Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract designed to provide cybersecurity products and services in support of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). This contract is intended to realign Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) DEFEND capabilities into a functionally aligned structure.

The RFI outlines five service areas and one product area, with potential small business set-asides in Service Area 5 (Solution Development) and Product Area 1 (Products). This restructuring will aim to enhance efficiency, optimize security resources, and ensure a more responsive cybersecurity posture across federal agencies.

The potential acquisition scope would integrate elements of previous RFIs, including “Deployment Services” (RFI ID: 47QFRA23K0003) and “SCABS” (RFI ID: 47QFRA24K0005), reflecting CISA’s ongoing commitment to evolving cybersecurity solutions.

Interested vendors must submit their responses by March 7, 2025. The contract represents a significant opportunity for cybersecurity providers to support CISA’s mission of protecting federal networks and critical infrastructure against evolving threats.