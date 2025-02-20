27.4 F
GSA Issues RFI for $18 Billion Cybersecurity IDIQ to Support CISA’s Evolving Needs

An-image-representing-American-cybersecurity-featuring-the-outline-of-the-United-States-with-a-glowing-digital-shield-surrounding-it

The General Services Administration’s (GSA) Assisted Acquisition Services has released a Request for Information (RFI) for an upcoming 10-year, $18 billion Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract designed to provide cybersecurity products and services in support of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). This contract is intended to realign Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) DEFEND capabilities into a functionally aligned structure.

The RFI outlines five service areas and one product area, with potential small business set-asides in Service Area 5 (Solution Development) and Product Area 1 (Products). This restructuring will aim to enhance efficiency, optimize security resources, and ensure a more responsive cybersecurity posture across federal agencies.

The potential acquisition scope would integrate elements of previous RFIs, including “Deployment Services” (RFI ID: 47QFRA23K0003) and “SCABS” (RFI ID: 47QFRA24K0005), reflecting CISA’s ongoing commitment to evolving cybersecurity solutions.

Interested vendors must submit their responses by March 7, 2025. The contract represents a significant opportunity for cybersecurity providers to support CISA’s mission of protecting federal networks and critical infrastructure against evolving threats.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

