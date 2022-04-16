GSA Previews Steps to Improve Buyer Experience with Government

The U.S. General Services Administration previewed key elements of the Federal Marketplace (FMP) Spring 2022 release. GSA has been improving the Federal Marketplace Strategy to enhance the digital experience of all suppliers, buyers, and members of the acquisition workforce who participate in the federal marketplace.

“With the launch of our new buyer experience, we highlight GSA’s commitment to our customers, suppliers, and workforce while improving the buying process. I am excited for our users to see what they helped develop and look forward to watching it grow and expand in the years to come,” said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Sonny Hashmi.

GSA is prepared to launch a new solution for the buyer experience, based on human centered design principles. This development will reduce pain points that federal agency buyers, suppliers, and GSA acquisition professionals have mentioned in feedback. The updated buyer experience will offer buyers access to acquisition tools and market research solutions, as well as documents, templates, and pricing resources to help plan acquisitions. The upcoming FMP Spring 2022 release will include additional details about the buyer experience.

This year, GSA will also offer suppliers new tools to reduce burdens and simplify the supplier experience. That strategy will help to clarify government procurement options, qualification requirements, and the process of preparing to submit an offer. Further, GSA is working to update the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Roadmap to simplify suppliers’ onboarding processes. Federal acquisition professionals have been working with industry to make it easier to get on the GSA Schedule, and GSA launched the new Vendor Support Center earlier this year so that all prospective and current MAS contract holders can find information and resources they need to do business with the government.

Overall, the FMP Strategy makes it easier for suppliers to offer goods and services to government agencies so they can accomplish their respective missions. GSA provides acquisition systems, solutions, and a marketplace where buyers and suppliers can connect with each other – thereby helping government agencies deliver their best service to the public.

For more information, check out the FMP Strategy website.

