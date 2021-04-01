GSA Successfully Connects Women Business Owners to Opportunities in the Federal Marketplace

The U.S. General Services Administration’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) successfully connected women-owned small businesses with opportunities in the federal marketplace in March as part of an ongoing effort. Throughout Women’s History Month, OSDBU hosted 11 events throughout the country, connecting more than 190 women-owned small businesses to prime contract holders.

On March 18, GSA’s OSDBU partnered with the U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce to host “Meet and Match: Achieving Success as a Women-Owned Small Business,” a virtual event. This is the first large-scale virtual match-making event held since the pandemic, welcoming 100 attendees. OSDBU and the technical support team from the U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce worked to make this event a success for the women small business owners in attendance.

“As we focus on helping the small business community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we know women-owned small businesses will be instrumental in significantly contributing to our nation’s economic recovery,” said Exodie C. Roe, III, Associate Administrator for GSA OSDBU.

So far in fiscal year 2021, GSA has awarded more than $197 million dollars to women-owned small businesses, or more than eight percent of GSA’s total dollars awarded; far exceeding the goal of five percent. GSA has video resources and training opportunities available online for women-owned small businesses owners that are interested in looking for opportunities in the federal marketplace.

