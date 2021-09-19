GST Wins Multiple-Award $300M DHS Blanket Purchase Agreement

Global Systems Technologies, Inc. (GST) has been awarded a seven-year, multiple-award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The BPA has a $300 million total value and calls on GST to provide Test & Evaluation (T&E) Services to DHS.

Under this BPA, GST will serve as an Independent Test Agent (ITA) for the DHS’s Major Acquisition Programs. These programs’ portfolios include systems that operate in the land, sea, air, and cyberspace domains, encompassing a diverse set of security, detection, communications, and other technologies.

Tasks under this BPA will allow GST to provide T&E support to any of DHS’s Components in areas including:

T&E Support for Information Technology (IT) and or Agile Software Development

Detection Systems (Chemical, Biological, Explosives and others)

Cyber Resilience T&E

Technology Systems (e.g., cameras; radar; command, control, and communication systems; data integration; motion sensors, etc.)

Achintya Bhattacharjee, GST President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This award allows GST to continue delivering support and services to the DHS in alignment with their mission. This award will help us to grow in multiple new areas of business as we conduct T&E activities in a variety of areas. We look forward to building upon our experience of over 20 years in support of the Department of Homeland Security and their Components to undertake this challenging new opportunity.”

GST has been supporting the advancement of aviation security for over 25 years. GST’s contracts with DHS encompassed Research and Development, Test and Evaluation of Explosive Detection Systems, production of high-fidelity explosive simulants and testing standards. GST’s Professional Engineering and Logistics Support Services (PELSS-2) supports TSA’s acquisition management, technology evolution, systems architecture, and deployment of new security technologies.