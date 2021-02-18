GTSC Releases Annual Report on 2020 Programming, Partnerships, Information Sharing

The Government Technology & Services Coalition today released its 2020 Annual Report discussing the nonprofit’s accomplishments and challenges in 2020. Recognizing the impacts and milestones of the year with humor, the report describes the added services, expanded programming, and additional resources quickly developed by GTSC to meet the needs of its members.

“It was a tough year for nonprofits – particularly 501(c)6 organizations that were not eligible for any relief – but through the support of some really loyal and fabulous members who stepped up to continue their support, GTSC was able to expand programming, increase information sharing, and continue our important work with our government partners,” said GTSC Founder and CEO Kristina Tanasichuk. “All of us at GTSC want to thank the numerous heroes in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, State Department and the Internal Revenue Service who pivoted quickly and continued to share information, continue their industry outreach and, really, not skip a beat achieving their missions.”

The Coalition expanded programing with new online Procurement Updates with the procurement teams from DHS Headquarters and components Customs and Border Protection, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Coast Guard, and Secret Service in addition to the State Department and the Internal Revenue Service. Additionally, GTSC launched an interactive program website to support members with speaker bios, additional resources, and Leadership interviews to provide the most thorough exploration of homeland missions available.

The Coalition also expanded programming through Homeland Security Today – one of the foremost sites on all topics in homeland security. HSToday doubled readership to 1.2 million over 2019, and increased page views by 78 percent to nearly 2 million, over 88,000 views per month.

HSToday’s law enforcement-only webinars exploded, tripling subscriptions and producing 23 webinars on critical topics like conspiracy theory extremism, threats around the holidays, the incel threat, law enforcement leadership training, WMD and drone threats, and much more.

HSToday also launched Leadership Interviews to share even more information around how things on the border were progressing, and update on any new developments.

For more information or to learn more about membership, read the entire report here.

