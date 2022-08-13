Guidehouse Consolidates Security and Defense Segments, Announces Leadership Changes

Guidehouse has announced the consolidation of the firm’s National Security and Defense segments, along with several key leadership updates:

Ed Meehan, partner and leader of the firm’s Defense segment, will transition to the role of Chief Growth Officer (CGO) of Guidehouse. Meehan, a seasoned executive spanning both public sector and commercial initiatives, has a long track record in selling and delivering digital transformation programs across a diverse set of clients and industries. Meehan brings extensive experience in sales leadership roles spanning large programs that integrate consulting, digital, and managed services elements to maximize client outcomes and drive growth. He is recognized for defining innovative solutions that accelerate customer objectives in a rapidly changing technology and business environment.

John Saad, partner and leader of the firm’s National Security Segment (NSS), will transition to lead the newly formed Defense and National Security Segment. With over 25 years of consulting experience focused on organizational transformation, Saad is a recognized leader in the national security and intelligence community arena having supported a range of law enforcement and national security missions since 9/11. He serves as the Chairman of the Board of directors for the Homeland Security and Defense Business Council and is a board member for the American Red Cross NCR. Additionally, he is a Senior Fellow at the Virginia Tech Hume Center for National Security and Technology and a member of Business Executives for National Security (BENS). Saad’s strategic leadership and application of cybersecurity solutions to support our nation’s security readiness has helped drive Guidehouse’s growth and bolster the firm’s capabilities by building more channels across the organization to deliver innovative solutions.

David Zito, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), will now lead Guidehouse’s global Managed Services horizontal, uniting the firm’s Financial Services (FS), Healthcare, and Energy Managed Services offerings under a consolidated leadership structure. With more than 35 years of management consulting experience, Zito is a strategic leader focused on accelerating enterprise-wide growth. He joined Guidehouse via the Navigant acquisition in 2019 where he led their Commercial Healthcare segment. In this new role, he will drive this critical strategic growth initiative around Managed Services serving the FS, Healthcare, Energy, and SLG markets. Bill Jones, Managed Services leader, will be transitioning to a part-time role supporting Zito in this transition.

