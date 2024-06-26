Guidehouse has announced its selection as a vendor for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2 (ITSSS-2) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). This agreement will facilitate the provision of vital IT services to the FBI and other components of the U.S. Department of Justice over the next eight years.

The ITSSS-2 BPA offers a streamlined approach for the FBI to obtain essential IT services from a qualified pool of vendors. Through this agreement, Guidehouse will deliver critical IT services that are integral to the FBI’s mission, enhancing the Bureau’s capabilities in addressing technology challenges that are central to national security.

Guidehouse has a longstanding partnership with the FBI, spanning over 17 years. The firm has provided expertise in various domains including finance, facilities management, strategy, cybersecurity, data governance, organizational design, program and project management, and data analytics. This extensive experience positions Guidehouse as a key strategic partner capable of understanding and addressing the unique needs of the FBI.

John Saad, Partner and Defense & Security Segment Leader at Guidehouse, emphasized the importance of this continued collaboration. “Guidehouse is proud to build on our longstanding partnership with the FBI to deliver critical IT services. Our team brings robust IT expertise combined with a deep understanding of the FBI environment and mission. We welcome the opportunity to continue partnering with the Bureau to address pressing technology challenges to advance national security,” he said.

Guidehouse’s Defense & Security team plays a crucial role in supporting mission-critical projects for a variety of U.S. diplomatic, intelligence, law enforcement, and defense agencies. The firm’s sustainable methodologies in mission optimization, technology modernization, and financial management are designed to enable these agencies to effectively navigate and succeed in an increasingly complex and dynamic world.

As one of the top 10 consulting firms in the U.S., Guidehouse uniquely focuses on serving both commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. For over two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic, right-sized solutions tailored to their specific needs—whether embarking on multifaceted transformations, fostering innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operational efficiencies.

The ITSSS-2 BPA marks a significant expansion of Guidehouse’s role in providing mission-critical IT services to the FBI, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to supporting national security and operational excellence within the U.S. Department of Justice.

Read more about the partnership here.