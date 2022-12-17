45.2 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, December 17, 2022
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

Hakimo AI Solution Completes Test and Evaluation by Safe Skies

Safe Skies’ evaluation report, entitled SSDA—22-028 Hakimo Access Control Video Analytics – San Diego International Airport, was published in November 2022.

By Homeland Security Today

Hakimo, a technology company dedicated to modernizing physical security through its artificial intelligence (AI) software, announced that its AI solution has completed operational test and evaluation by National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. (Safe Skies) at San Diego International Airport.

Safe Skies’ evaluation report, entitled SSDA—22-028 Hakimo Access Control Video Analytics – San Diego International Airport, was published in November 2022. This report is available to qualified airport personnel at US commercial-service airports via the Homeland Security Information Network (HSIN) or by contacting anna.hamilton@sskies.org with their request.

Safe Skies, an independent third-party non-profit organization funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, conducts thorough testing of security systems’ detection capabilities, reliability, and maintainability under active airport operational and environmental conditions. Safe Skies performs its evaluations under an ISO 9001:2015-approved Quality Management System.

Previous articleDHS Announces Customer Experience Improvements One Year Following President Biden’s Executive Order
Next articleJeff Affuso Joins Citizant as Chief Growth Officer
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals