Hakimo AI Solution Completes Test and Evaluation by Safe Skies

Hakimo, a technology company dedicated to modernizing physical security through its artificial intelligence (AI) software, announced that its AI solution has completed operational test and evaluation by National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. (Safe Skies) at San Diego International Airport.

Safe Skies’ evaluation report, entitled SSDA—22-028 Hakimo Access Control Video Analytics – San Diego International Airport, was published in November 2022. This report is available to qualified airport personnel at US commercial-service airports via the Homeland Security Information Network (HSIN) or by contacting anna.hamilton@sskies.org with their request.

Safe Skies, an independent third-party non-profit organization funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, conducts thorough testing of security systems’ detection capabilities, reliability, and maintainability under active airport operational and environmental conditions. Safe Skies performs its evaluations under an ISO 9001:2015-approved Quality Management System.