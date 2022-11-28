HighPoint Digital Announces Subcontractor Role on Insight’s ICE Call Center Award

HighPoint Digital, a provider of IT and customer experience services for government agencies, has announced the award of a Call Center Support Services subcontract with the Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement Student Exchange and Visitor Program (SEVP) Response Center.

The SEVP Response Center is the primary interface between SEVP and various stakeholders, including more than one million student and exchange visitors and more than 30,000 school and sponsor users of the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

Under contract to Insight Technology Solutions, HighPoint offers call center support across multiple technical and non-technical disciplines, providing information about SEVP and its processes, assistance via telephone and email, and more advanced services to stakeholders who have issues using SEVIS. The call center supports nonimmigrant foreign students; program officers from colleges, universities, and vocational schools; and state, local and Federal government officials.

The five year contract, awarded to Insight Technology Solutions, LLC under the CIO-SP3 SB contract vehicle, is valued at $19 million. Insight announced the award earlier this month. The contract is the successor to work already performed by Insight under contracts dating to 2016. Insight was also awarded the SEVIS Level II support contract earlier this year. As the Prime Contractor for both the Level I and Level II support, Insight will drive efficiencies between the programs that will continue to enhance the center and the customer experience.

Insight Technology Solutions is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.