Homeland Procurement Reform Act Passes House

Representative Lou Correa (D-CA), a senior member of the House Committee on Homeland Security and Chair of the Subcommittee on Oversight, Management, & Accountability, released the following statement after the US House voted by voice vote to pass his Homeland Procurement Reform Act (HOPR ACT), which he introduced alongside Representative Brian Mast (R-FL).

The bipartisan legislation aims to increase high-quality uniforms and personal protective equipment (PPE) during national security emergencies for frontline personnel by expanding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) allowance. In the wake of COVID-19, this legislation would also support and strengthen American manufacturers by requiring one-third of purchases to be from qualified U.S. small businesses.

Rep. Correa said: “The HOPR Act is essential and ensures that DHS has high-quality uniforms and protective equipment for all frontline personnel across our country. I am proud to see my bipartisan legislation pass today because this is a step in the right direction to reduce the nation’s dependence on foreign-made personal protective equipment. This persistent problem came to light during the COVID-19 pandemic. We must not let history repeat itself and expose our frontline healthcare workers to another equipment shortage during a national pandemic. I will continue to work to protect our frontline workers and small businesses.”

Background: H.R. 2915, The Homeland Procurement Reform (HOPR) Act, supports U.S. small businesses by increasing the ability of the Department of Homeland Security to purchase high-quality, American-made uniforms and personal protective equipment for frontline personnel. This legislation is a companion to S. 1009 in the Senate, which was introduced by Senators Shaheen (D-NH), Hassan (D-NH), Moran (R-KS), and Rounds (R-SD), and is endorsed by the Warrior Protection & Readiness Coalition. Specifically, the legislation will:

Require that, to the maximum extent possible, at least one-third of the funds used to purchase uniforms and protective equipment be used to purchase from U.S. small businesses

Reforms the way DHS procures uniforms and protective equipment to support the needs of mission-critical

Incentivizes the procurement of higher-quality uniforms and equipment while maintaining fair and reasonable prices

Directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to conduct a study of the adequacy of uniform allowances provided to Department frontline personnel to determine what improvements can be made to current uniform allowances, including increasing allowances.

