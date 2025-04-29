HRL Laboratories, LLC has officially opened its new advanced research and manufacturing facility in Camarillo, California, marking a milestone in the company’s commitment to innovation in infrared (IR) hardware, according to a press release yesterday.

The 60,000-square-foot facility, housing state-of-the-art labs, cleanrooms, high-bay and office space, dramatically enhances HRL’s fabrication and in-house testing capabilities. This expansion strengthens HRL’s position as a key player in space-grade IR technology and supports the U.S. Government’s need for a more resilient supply chain.

“This facility represents a major leap forward for HRL,” said Raphael Ricardo, General Manager, Vision Systems Laboratory at HRL. “By consolidating design, fabrication and testing under one roof, we’re streamlining development, improving efficiency and reinforcing our commitment to excellence in delivering IR hardware.”

Designed from the ground up to support long-term growth, the Camarillo site was master-planned to meet the evolving needs of the industry. By integrating processes in a controlled environment, HRL remains focused on accelerating developments while ensuring compliance with AS9100 standards.

In the coming years, HRL will transition its Molecular Beam Epitaxy technology from Malibu to Camarillo, further centralizing operations and facilitating advancements in semiconductor research.