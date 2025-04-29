The Government Technology & Services Coalition’s (GTSC) Homeland Security Today is excited to announce that William Braniff, former Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3), has joined its editorial board.

“In the continuum of Counterterrorism, prevention is key. For our communities, understanding and effectively intervening before an attack occurs is the ultimate goal to prevent loss of life. We are thrilled to have Bill’s insights and experience supporting our mission and direction,” said Kristina Tanasichuk, Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today.

Braniff brings more than two decades of leadership in the fields of national security, terrorism prevention, and public health-informed violence prevention strategies. He was recently appointed as the new Executive Director of the Polarization & Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL) at American University’s School of Public Affairs, where he will play a key role in their prevention work on political violence and national security. Braniff now also holds a faculty appointment as a Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Justice, Law, and Criminology.

Prior to joining American University, Braniff was the Director of CP3 at DHS, where he spearheaded a groundbreaking shift toward a whole-of-society, public health approach to targeted violence and terrorism prevention. Under his leadership, CP3 expanded its outreach, training, and community engagement efforts nationwide, establishing 184 new partnerships in five months and working closely with educators, mental health professionals, religious leaders, and law enforcement to deliver holistic prevention strategies.

Braniff previously served as Director of the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START) at the University of Maryland, Director of Practitioner Education at West Point’s Combating Terrorism Center, and Foreign Affairs Specialist at the National Nuclear Security Administration. His academic and professional work has focused on understanding the drivers of violent extremism, informing both government policy and grassroots initiatives.

A U.S. Army veteran and co-founder of the non-profit organization We the Veterans and Military Families, Braniff continues to advocate for nonpartisan, community-based solutions to violence prevention. In 2024, he was the recipient of GTSC’s Homeland Security Today National Award for Excellence in Outreach – Public Health, in recognition of his transformative work at CP3.

Braniff joins a distinguished group of leaders on the Homeland Security Today Editorial Board, including former U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, former DHS CIO Kenneth Bible, and former TSA Deputy Administrator Holly Canevari. See the full editorial board here.