Huntington Ingalls Announces Mission Technologies Division

Global engineering and defense technologies provider HII renamed its Technical Solutions division: Mission Technologies. Following a series of strategic acquisitions and supported by organic growth, the division has expanded its workforce around the globe and enhanced its capabilities with mission-critical national security solutions.

“HII has transformed its portfolio across domains with highly advanced technology capabilities,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of HII’s Mission Technologies division. “We are proud of our dedicated workforce addressing the evolving threats in support of our customers’ missions, and the name Mission Technologies underscores our offering for continued business growth.”

HII’s Mission Technologies division develops integrated solutions that enable today’s connected, all-domain force. Capabilities include C5ISR systems and operations; the application of AI and machine learning to battlefield decisions; defensive and offensive cyberspace strategies and EW; unmanned, autonomous systems; LVC solutions; platform modernization; and critical nuclear operations.

“There has been a revolution in the last five years in how we can collect data at the edge, aggregate it and process it in near real time,” said Todd Borkey, chief technology officer of HII’s Mission Technologies division. “The new speed and precision by which we identify critical information has enabled countless new opportunities for humans and machines to collaborate, and we’re delivering those data-driven solutions today.”

Mission Technologies recently announced the:

Selection of REMUS 300 as U.S. Navy’s next generation small UUV (SUUV) program of record.

Completion of the first ever contractor-owned, contractor-operated aircrew training for U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) – Air Forces Africa (AFAFRICA).

Successful integration of HII’s advanced autonomy solutions with Sea Machines Robotics’ SM300 autonomy product.

The six business operating groups within the division are:

C5ISR: Delivering actionable intelligence across the globe at hyper speed through mission systems and operations, accelerating decision-making and exploiting foreign threat vulnerabilities.

Cyber, Electronic Warfare (EW) and Space: Full-spectrum cyber, EW, and space capabilities that address today’s rapidly changing, multi-domain global security threats, and anticipate emerging threats.

Unmanned Systems: World leading autonomy and multi-domain autonomous systems making vast expanses of the earth accessible for defense, research and commerce.

Live, Virtual, Constructive (LVC) Solutions: Designing and executing enterprise simulation and network technologies to prepare warfighters for virtually every conceivable situation they may face in service to national defense and security.

Fleet Sustainment: Everything to keep the world’s most capable and resilient national security platforms mission ready: a holistic approach to lifecycle maritime defense systems on the sea, under the sea, and on the shore.

Nuclear and Environmental Services: Leveraging HII’s disciplined nuclear operations culture to safely manage and operate Department of Energy sites and execute complex environmental remediation.

HII’s Mission Technologies division is headquartered in McLean with more than 100 facilities across the globe.