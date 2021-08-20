Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Acquisition of Alion Science and Technology

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of Alion Science and Technology, a technology-driven solutions provider located in McLean, Virginia, from Veritas Capital, a leading investor in companies operating at the intersection of technology and government.

Alion provides advanced engineering and R&D services in the areas of ISR, military training and simulation, cyber and data analytics and other next-generation technology based solutions to the global defense marketplace. Alion has more than 3,200 employees with over 80% of employees maintaining security clearances.

“Alion greatly expands our ability to provide leading-edge solutions to the nation’s most complex national security challenges,” said Andy Green, HII executive vice president and president of HII’s Technical Solutions division. “Alion is a perfect complement to our existing capabilities in the technology-driven defense and federal solutions space. The services and products they provide are directly in line with the strategic focus that we have articulated for Technical Solutions. Most importantly, we are excited to welcome such a widely respected group of experts to our team.”

